Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,784. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

