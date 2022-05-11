Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.74. 197,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,011. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

