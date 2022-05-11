Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WMG opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.