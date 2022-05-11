Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126,528 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $93,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Waters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.66. 308,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,475. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.67. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.