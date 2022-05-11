Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

WSBF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 182,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $402.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

