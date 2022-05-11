Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

WSTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.