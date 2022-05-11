WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.66. 1,402,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,666. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

