Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cheniere Energy (LNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG):

5/9/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $185.00.

5/6/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $159.00.

5/5/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $170.00.

5/4/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $171.00.

4/29/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $183.00.

4/20/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.