Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS: MTUAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

5/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($257.89) to €255.00 ($268.42).

5/3/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €220.00 ($231.58) to €245.00 ($257.89).

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. 16,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of $91.45 and a 1-year high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

