Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the April 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 66,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

