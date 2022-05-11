Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 2,259,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Welbilt by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after purchasing an additional 158,414 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

