Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
EAD opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
