Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

EAD opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

