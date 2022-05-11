Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

NASDAQ EA traded up $8.89 on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,986,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

