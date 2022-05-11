Wells Fargo & Company Raises Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $101.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

