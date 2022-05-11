Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.
WELL traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
