WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Cap Achieves $211.10 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. WEMIX has a market cap of $211.10 million and $77.18 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00526853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,859.66 or 1.87223366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.88 or 0.07344173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000246 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

