Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.08

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 6538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Citigroup began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

