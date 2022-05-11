Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $21.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.74. 165,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.