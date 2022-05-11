Wharton Business Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 557,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,158. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84.

