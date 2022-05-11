Wharton Business Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

