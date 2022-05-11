Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,152,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 21,110,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.05. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

