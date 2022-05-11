Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $2.73 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

