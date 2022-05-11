Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $21.60 Million in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,000. iShares Global Industrials ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 5.00% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EXI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,625. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.