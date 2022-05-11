Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $536,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.90 and its 200-day moving average is $251.66. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

