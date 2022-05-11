Wharton Business Group LLC Makes New $15.03 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,959,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

