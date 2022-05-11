Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases New Stake in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.15% of NanoViricides at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNVC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 53,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,452. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides ( NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

