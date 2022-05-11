Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,588 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3,787.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.09. 8,179,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

