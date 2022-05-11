Wharton Business Group LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $240.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,221. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.