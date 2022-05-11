Wharton Business Group LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $161.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

