Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM):

4/22/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$81.00.

4/21/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$75.00.

4/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp to C$70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. Insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 over the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

