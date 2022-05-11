Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM):
- 4/22/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$81.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$75.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp to C$70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. Insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 over the last 90 days.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
