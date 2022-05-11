WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 95,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,186. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $334.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.29.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
