WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 95,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,186. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $334.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.