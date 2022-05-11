WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

WOW opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $35,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,153 shares of company stock valued at $863,332 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

