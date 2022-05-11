Widercoin Market Cap Reaches $732.53 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $732.53 and $113.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00535991 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.01 or 1.96329312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,220.06 or 0.07259790 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

