Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 9,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 26,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

