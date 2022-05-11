Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.72.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.