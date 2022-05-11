WINk (WIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

holoride (RIDE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002299 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.