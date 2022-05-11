WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,940 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

NYSE:DECK opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

