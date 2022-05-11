WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,406 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

BK opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

