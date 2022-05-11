WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of LEN opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

