WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.