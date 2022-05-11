WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.72 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

