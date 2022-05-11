WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,597 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $250.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $272.47. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.00 and a 200-day moving average of $215.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

