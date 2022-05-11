WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

