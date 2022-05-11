WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 21,720 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,102 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Zumiez worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $658.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

