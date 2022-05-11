WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,283 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $175.28 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

