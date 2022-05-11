WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,932 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after buying an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 143,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

