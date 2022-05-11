WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.