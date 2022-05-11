Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,347 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

