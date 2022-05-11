Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.