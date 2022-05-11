Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,418,000.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFACU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.